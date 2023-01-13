LeVert racked up four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes during Thursday's 119-113 win over the Trail Blazers.

LeVert maintained a significant role Thursday and yet turned in a lackluster performance, even by his standards. Ricky Rubio also returned in this game and while he is going to be eased back in slowly, his presence is likely to cut into LeVert's opportunities. Given his deficiencies, LeVert is probably someone who can be sent packing, at least in 12-team leagues.