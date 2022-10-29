LeVert totaled 41 points (12-21 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 11-12 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 43 minutes during Friday's 132-123 overtime victory over Boston.

LeVert exploded offensively in the comeback victory, notching 11 of his 41 points in overtime. It was easily his best game of the season, and arguably his best game as a Cavalier, matching or beating his season-highs in just about every statistical category. The seventh-year wing has shown flashes of this brilliance over his career, but still needs to prove he can do it on a more consistence basis.