LeVert (wrist) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

LeVert appeared in a ninth straight game Wednesday despite dealing with right wrist soreness, but he posted just four points (1-7 FG) in 22 minutes. Saturday's matchup is the first of a four-game road trip, so Cleveland may be cautious with the shooting guard moving forward, though with Darius Garland (jaw) not close to returning the Cavaliers need all the backcourt depth they can get.