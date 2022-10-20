LeVert accumulated 10 points (2-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and seven assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 108-105 loss to the Raptors.

LeVert won the starting small forward job to begin the regular season and saw plenty of playing time during Wednesday's narrow loss, while Isaac Okoro logged just 12 minutes off the bench. LeVert shot just 28.6 percent from the floor, but he was productive in multiple categories during the regular-season opener. The 28-year-old will attempt to improve his efficiency moving forward, but he made a strong case to retain his starting role.