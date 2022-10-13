Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Thursday that LeVert would travel with the team to play in Friday's preseason finale versus the Magic, Evan Dammarell of SBNation.com reports.

LeVert missed Wednesday's preseason game versus the Hawks due to rest. It is still not confirmed if LeVert will be the starting small forward once the regular season rolls around, but all signs are pointing to it. The 28-year-old veteran provides more offensive creation than any of the Cavaliers' options behind him.