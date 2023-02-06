LeVert (hamstring) will play Monday versus the Wizards, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

LeVert missed back-to-back contests due to a sore right hamstring and was initially listed as questionable, but he'll ultimately return to action Monday. Prior to his two-game absence, the backup guard had scored in double figures in 14 of his last 18 appearances (nine starts), averaging 13.9, 3.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 31.8 minutes during that stretch. With Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell both healthy, LeVert figures to operate as the top guard off the bench and should garner a sizable workload against Washington.