LeVert (wrist) is available for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Ethan Sands of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After missing seven straight games due to a right wrist sprain, LeVert has been given the green light. Given it'll be his first appearance since Jan. 18, LeVert may face some restrictions. He's averaging 24.1 minutes per game across 35 appearances this season, including two starts.