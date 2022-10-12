LeVert will get the night off Wednesday to give others a chance to play against the Hawks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
While the starting small forward spot remains unconfirmed, LeVert is the clear leader in the clubhouse at this point. His night off Wednesday may be another check in his favor, while Isaac Okoro will get some run with the starters and will get the starting nod in his place.
