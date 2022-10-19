LeVert will start at small forward for Wednesday's season opener against the Raptors, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

LeVert has officially won the starting job over Isaac Okoro to start the season. LeVert gives the Cavaliers more offensive versatility as he averaged 17.0 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 assists and 0.9 in 30.7 minutes over 58 games for the Cavaliers and Pacers last season. However, Okoro does provide better perimeter defense, so this position battle is worth monitoring as the season progresses.