LeVert (wrist) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Philadelphia, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
LeVert is dealing with a sore right wrist and will be unavailable for the first time since early March. Sam Merrill and Max Strus could see additional playing time in his absence, while LeVert's next chance to return will be Sunday against the Nuggets.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Questionable for Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Back to bench•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Notches double-double vs. Heat•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Teases triple-double Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Gets start sans Mitchell•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Leading scorer off bench Saturday•