LeVert (elbow) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Johnny Kane of Bally Sports Detroit reports.

LeVert and Donovan Mitchell (knee) have been ruled out, leaving Cleveland's backcourt depleted behind Darius Garland and Max Strus. Isaac Okoro is a likely candidate to join the starting lineup, while Sam Merrill, Dean Wade, Georges Niang and Craig Porter are candidates for increased roles off the bench.