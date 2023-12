LeVert (knee) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Bulls, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

The Cavaliers will be depleted on offense, and the loss of LeVert will deprive them of another playmaking and perimetral threat, something they're already lacking with Donovan Mitchell (illness) and Darius Garland (jaw) out. LeVert's next chance to play will come against the Mavericks on Dec. 27.