LeVert won't return to Sunday's game against the Heat due to a left ankle injury, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

LeVert was held scoreless (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt) with five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 14 minutes prior to exiting Sunday's game in the first half. He was ruled out at halftime, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for Monday's game against Atlanta.