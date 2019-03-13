Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: All-around line in loss
Osman recorded (18 points (7-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the 76ers.
Osman's tallied 37 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals across his past two outings. While the rate of Osman's production isn't likely to continue, the Turkish forward is capable of providing similar lines intermittently. Osman's taken a leap in his second-year in the league and while he continues to struggle with the consistency of his shot, he's parlayed his larger role into career-best averages of 12.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 threes.
