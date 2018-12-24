Osman tallied 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, and one assist in 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-92 loss to the Bulls.

Osman scored in double-figures for the fifth straight game Sunday, as he continues to work his way back into the standard league discussion. Unfortunately, Osman basically offers zero defensive stats and has even seen his assist numbers fall away. He is fine to add if you only need points, otherwise, he can be used more as a streaming option.