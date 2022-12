Osman accumulated 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Monday's 125-117 loss to the Nets.

Osman led the Cavaliers second unit in scoring, posting his second consecutive double-digit point total and his third in the last four contests. Osman has scored 10 or more points on 15 occasions this year.