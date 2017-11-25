Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Assigned to G-League
Osman was assigned to the G-League's Canton Charge to play during the team's game Saturday against the Long Island Nets.
Osman has seen minutes here and there in the NBA, playing 55 total minutes in 11 appearances. The Cavaliers have opted to get him some more game experience by having him take the floor in the G-League.
