Osman (back) is available for Friday's game versus the Hawks.
Despite being listed as questionable with a low-back contusion, Osman will suit up for the second half of the Cavaliers' back-to-back Friday. He played 27 minutes Thursday but struggled with his shot and scored just five points.
