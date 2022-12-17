Osman amassed 14 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Friday's 118-112 win over Indiana.

Osman scored in double digits after being held to 10 total points over his last two contests combined. He also managed to dish out two assists, his highest mark since Dec. 4 against the Knicks. The forward has struggled to consistently put up points for the Cavs, averaging 9.0 points over his last 10 matchups.