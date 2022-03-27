Osman posted zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound over six minutes during Saturday's 98-94 loss to the Bulls.
Osman saw just six minutes Saturday, failing to have any sort of tangible impact on the game. His playing time has been all over the place again this season, making him a hard player to trust outside of deeper formats. With so much uncertainty, managers would be better served opening up his spot for a player with more upside.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Gets going during Saturday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Back on track with 14 points•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Benefits from Allen's early exit•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Puts up 20 points off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Second straight strong game•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Delivers quality line Saturday•