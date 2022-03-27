Osman posted zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound over six minutes during Saturday's 98-94 loss to the Bulls.

Osman saw just six minutes Saturday, failing to have any sort of tangible impact on the game. His playing time has been all over the place again this season, making him a hard player to trust outside of deeper formats. With so much uncertainty, managers would be better served opening up his spot for a player with more upside.