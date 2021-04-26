Osman started at small forward and recorded 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes Sunday in the Cavaliers' 119-110 loss to the Wizards.

Osman had been out of the rotation for each of the last five games, but he was thrust into the starting five with Collin Sexton (concussion) sidelined to close out the weekend. The 26-year-old essentially filled all of Sexton's minutes and turned in a quality line, but he'll be at risk of dropping back into a much smaller role -- or falling back out of the rotation again -- as soon as Sexton is back. Sexton seems unlikely to clear the concussion protocol ahead of the second game of the back-to-back set Monday versus the Raptors, so Osman should have at least one more game of elevated minutes.