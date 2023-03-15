Osman provided 24 points (8-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 120-104 win over the Hornets.

The 27-year-old saw his biggest workload since Feb, 2 with Jarrett Allen (eye) out of the lineup, and that was also the last time Osman scored more than 10 points. His bench role doesn't typically afford him much fantasy upside when the Cavs' roster is healthy, but Osman could be an intriguing DFS option if Allen misses additional time.