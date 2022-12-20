Osman ended with 22 points (8-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 24 minutes off the bench during Monday's 122-99 win over the Jazz.

It's the third time this season he's reached the 20-point plateau, and his first such performance since he dropped a season-high 23 on the Hawks on Nov. 21. Osman's production remains inconsistent, however -- he's scored in double digits only five times in 14 games since then, averaging 9.3 points, 2.8 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.3 threes and 0.9 steals in 24.6 minutes a night over that stretch.