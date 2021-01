Osman scored 16 points (6-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and added seven assists, five rebounds, and one steal over 38 minutes during Thursday's 94-90 win over Memphis.

Despite a poor performance his last time out (1-12 FG), Osman drew his second-straight start and bounced back nicely. Although the 25-year-old's shooting has been inconsistent of late, he has contributed solidly in other categories. He's logged exactly seven assists and at least five boards in three consecutive games.