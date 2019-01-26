Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Career night in loss to Heat
Osman scored a career-high 29 points (11-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 100-94 loss to the Heat.
It's the third time in the last seven games the second-year forward's scored 20 or more points, but he's also scored in single digits three times in that span. Improvement in his three-point shot has been fueling Osman's big performances -- he's draining 38.8 percent (19-for-49) of his attempts over the last 10 games.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Catches fire from downtown•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Scores 17 points in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Team-high scoring haul in upset•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Ties season-high in scoring•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Decent showing despite loss•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Another double-digit effort Sunday•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....