Osman scored a career-high 29 points (11-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 100-94 loss to the Heat.

It's the third time in the last seven games the second-year forward's scored 20 or more points, but he's also scored in single digits three times in that span. Improvement in his three-point shot has been fueling Osman's big performances -- he's draining 38.8 percent (19-for-49) of his attempts over the last 10 games.