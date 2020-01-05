Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Catches fire from deep
Osman had 22 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one turnover in 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-106 loss against the Thunder.
Osman has scored in double figures in eight of his last nine contests, but he has topped the 20-point mark just once over that span. The Turkish wing has been quite efficient during that span, however, as he is shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 46.0 percent from deep. Those are solid accuracy numbers for a player that ranks as the team's third- or fourth-best scoring option on any given night. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Timberwolves.
