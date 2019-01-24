Osman put up 25 points (8-11 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and tallied eight rebounds along with two assists in 33 minutes Monday against the Celtics.

Osman was one of four Cleveland starters who finished with double-digit scoring nights, but they'd fall to 9-40 on the season after a loss on the road. The 23-year-old forward managed to knock down a season-high six shots from beyond the arc, however, finishing the evening with a 72.7 field-goal percentage. Osman has been hit or miss in January, averaging 11.5 ppg but being held under 10 points in five of 12 contests.