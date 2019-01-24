Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Catches fire from downtown
Osman put up 25 points (8-11 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and tallied eight rebounds along with two assists in 33 minutes Monday against the Celtics.
Osman was one of four Cleveland starters who finished with double-digit scoring nights, but they'd fall to 9-40 on the season after a loss on the road. The 23-year-old forward managed to knock down a season-high six shots from beyond the arc, however, finishing the evening with a 72.7 field-goal percentage. Osman has been hit or miss in January, averaging 11.5 ppg but being held under 10 points in five of 12 contests.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Scores 17 points in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Team-high scoring haul in upset•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Ties season-high in scoring•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Decent showing despite loss•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Another double-digit effort Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Registers 13 points Wednesday•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...