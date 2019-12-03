Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Cleared to play
Osman (back) will play Tuesday against Detroit, Sam Amico of SI.com reports.
Osman was handed a questionable tag due to back soreness, but the Cavs have announced that the forward is ready to roll. He'll presumably start and take on his usual workload Tuesday night. Osman is averaging 14.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists over his last five games.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...