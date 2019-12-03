Play

Osman (back) will play Tuesday against Detroit, Sam Amico of SI.com reports.

Osman was handed a questionable tag due to back soreness, but the Cavs have announced that the forward is ready to roll. He'll presumably start and take on his usual workload Tuesday night. Osman is averaging 14.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists over his last five games.

