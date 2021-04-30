Osman will come off the bench Friday against the Wizards.
With Collin Sexton (concussion) returning to the starting five, Osman will be sent to the bench. He saw DNP-CDs before Sexton suffered the concussion, so it's not clear if Osman will even play Friday.
