Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Confirmed out Wednesday
Osman (hip) won't play Wednesday against Toronto, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
On March 10, the Cavs projected Osman to be sidelined two weeks while recovering from a left hip flexor strain, so his absence Wednesday isn't unexpected. His next chance to take the floor will arrive Friday against the Suns.
