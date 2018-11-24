Osman recorded 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 42 minutes in Friday's 121-112 win over the Cavaliers.

Osman has now played back-to-back games in which he has logged 42 minutes, as Kevin Love's injury has seemed to open up more playing time for the forward in the lineup. While he isn't known for being a scorer, Osman has now had consecutive games of 20 points or more while averaging 7.5 rebounds over that span, making him a valuable addition to the Cavs' rotation going forward.