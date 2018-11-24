Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Contributes 20 points Friday
Osman recorded 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 42 minutes in Friday's 121-112 win over the Cavaliers.
Osman has now played back-to-back games in which he has logged 42 minutes, as Kevin Love's injury has seemed to open up more playing time for the forward in the lineup. While he isn't known for being a scorer, Osman has now had consecutive games of 20 points or more while averaging 7.5 rebounds over that span, making him a valuable addition to the Cavs' rotation going forward.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Has team-high 21 points Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Joins starting five Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Will play in Wednesday's game•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Questionable Wednesday vs. Wizards•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Charlotte•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Out Saturday vs. Bulls•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...