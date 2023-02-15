Osman is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the 76ers due to neck spasms.
Osman was a late addition to the injury report, along with Ricky Rubio (illness). If both of the backup guards are ultimately ruled out, Caris LeVert and Raul Neto would be the primary backups behind Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.
