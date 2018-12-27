Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Decent showing despite loss
Osman totaled 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and seven rebounds over 31 minutes in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Osman missed all three of his shot from beyond the arc, but he secured his sixth straight double-digit point total and added value on the boards. He's also averaged 31.3 minutes over his last seven starts and has scored 10.7 points during that stretch. Osman will aim to continue his recent success Friday against Miami.
