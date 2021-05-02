Osman had 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, seven rebounds and a steal across 38 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Heat.

Osman got the start in place of Darius Garland (ankle), who had been one of the Cavaliers' most consistent performers over the last few weeks, but he responded with a season-high mark in assists -- he ended just three boards shy of putting up a triple-double. Osman has started four of the Cavaliers' last five games and has scored in double digits four times during that span.