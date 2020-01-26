Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Dishes out six assists
Osman had 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-3 FT), six assists, two steals and one rebound in 30 minutes during Saturday's 118-106 loss against the Bulls.
Osman has scored in double digits in three of his last four contests, but he seems to be taking a bigger role as a facilitator with multiple assists in each of those four games. That said, most of his value should be tied to his scoring figures. Osman is currently averaging 14.0 points per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from three during January.
