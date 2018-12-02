Osman had 12 points (3-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 106-95 loss to Toronto.

Osman took 13 shots to score 12 points Saturday, continuing his inefficient start to the season. The playing time is there for Osman and the Cavaliers are going to do all they can to develop him moving forward. If you can handle the poor shooting, he is worth tacking on the end of your roster to see what happens.