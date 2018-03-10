Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Doesn't practice Saturday, out Sunday
Osman (groin) did not go through Saturday's practice and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports. He will also undergo an MRI. Jeff Green will start in his place.
Osman was taken out of Friday's game against the Clippers due to a groin/hip injury, which is apparently still giving him significant pain. In addition to Jeff Green seeing extra run, Kyle Korver could see more minutes as well.
More News
