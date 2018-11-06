Osman scored 11 points (5-17 FG, 1-9 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds in 43 minutes during Monday's 102-100 loss to the Magic.

It was a woefully inefficient performance, but Osman still recorded his second double-double of the season. The 23-year-old has been forced into a role he doesn't seem quite ready for on a threadbare Cavs roster, but as long as Osman continues to see significant court time -- he's averaging 33.1 minutes per game after getting only 11.0 minutes as a rookie last season -- he'll have some fantasy value in deeper formats.