Osman had 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Monday's loss against the Warriors.

Osman started for the first time since Jan. 27 and looked impressive, as he recorded his first double-double of the season. He's now scored more than 15 points in back-to-back games and might have done enough to remain in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, especially if Taurean Prince continues to deal with the ankle problem that sidelined him Monday.