Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Doubtful to return Wednesday
Osman (back) is doubtful to return to Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.
Osman left in the first quarter of Wednesday's game with lower back spasms. If he doesn't return look for David Nwaba to see an uptick in minutes.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Double-double in loss to Magic•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Empty line in Thursday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Scores 20 points in victory Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Underperforms in blowout loss•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: 12 points in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Scores career-high 22 points Friday•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...