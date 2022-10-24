Osman produced 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 117-107 overtime victory over the Wizards.

Osman has been coming off the bench to start the season but has a clear, defined role as one of the top reserves on the team -- he has scored in double digits while playing at least 25 minutes in each of Cleveland's first three outings. While his fantasy value will ultimately be capped by his role, there's no question he's started the campaign on a strong note.