Osman (back) is in the starting lineup Sunday against the Wizards, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Osman was questionable heading into Sunday's preseason tilt but will be able to suit up as fellow Cavs LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, J.R. Smith, Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson are all held out to rest. The 22-year-old should get plenty of run Sunday.