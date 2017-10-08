Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Draws start Sunday vs. Wizards
Osman (back) is in the starting lineup Sunday against the Wizards, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Osman was questionable heading into Sunday's preseason tilt but will be able to suit up as fellow Cavs LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, J.R. Smith, Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson are all held out to rest. The 22-year-old should get plenty of run Sunday.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...