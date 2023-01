Osman closed with 12 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Saturday's 103-102 victory over the Bulls.

Osman returned after a one-game absence, logging meaningful minutes off the bench. He has now scored double-digits in three straight games, although his supporting stats are nothing to write home about. He is a regular feature in the rotation and yet currently sits well outside the top 250 in standard formats.