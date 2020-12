Osman tallied 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 22 Sunday's 118-94 win over the Sixers.

Osman came off the bench, but he'll be in line for increased business if Kevin Love continues to struggle with his ca;f injury. His output has slowly increased over his four years in Cleveland, but his usefulness as a fantasy prospect is likely limited to deeper season-long leagues.