Osman had 19 points (6-13 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes off the bench during Monday's 145-134 overtime win over Chicago.

The 36 minutes represented his largest workload since late November, as Evan Mobley (ankle) missed his second straight game and Kevin Love fouled out late. Osman took advantage of the opportunity, scoring in double digits for the fourth straight contest and the sixth time in his last eight, a stretch in which he's averaging 13.0 points, 1.9 threes, 1.8 assists and 1.6 boards. The 27-year-old's lack of secondary stats limits his fantasy appeal, but Osman's been a reliable source of offense from the Cavaliers' second unit.