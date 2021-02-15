Osman recorded 20 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during the Cavaliers' 128-111 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

After playing a season-low seven minutes on Friday, Osman was able to get back on track with an efficient performance. While the forward has taken on more of a reserve role this season due to the Cavaliers drafting Isaac Okoro, Osman has still been impactful by scoring 9.6 points per game in games in which he comes off the bench. An injury to one of the Cavalier wing players would have to occur for Osman to be a consistent, reliable fantasy player this season.