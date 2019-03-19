Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Drops 21 points Monday
Osman contributed 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in Monday's 126-119 victory over the Pistons.
On a rebuilding roster, Osman continues to occupy a starting forward role that allots him plenty of chance to develop and grow, which he has shown of late through his 17.6 points per game over his last five contests. Locked into a 30-plus minute role, Osman should continue to provide solid three-category numbers for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Strong shooting night in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: All-around line in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Posts all-around game Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Respectable stat line in win•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Paces Cavs in scoring•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Leads team in scoring•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.