Osman contributed 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in Monday's 126-119 victory over the Pistons.

On a rebuilding roster, Osman continues to occupy a starting forward role that allots him plenty of chance to develop and grow, which he has shown of late through his 17.6 points per game over his last five contests. Locked into a 30-plus minute role, Osman should continue to provide solid three-category numbers for the foreseeable future.