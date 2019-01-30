Osman recorded 26 points (10-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-8 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block across 36 minutes Tuesday against Washington.

Osman looked sharp from the field, knocking home four attempts from downtown at a 50.0 percent success rate. Despite an unimpressive 12.4 ppg average on the year through 49 contests, Osman is posting averages of 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals in his last five games.