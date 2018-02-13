Coach Tyronn Lue confirmed that Osman would remain the Cavaliers' starting small forward for a third consecutive game Tuesday against the Thunder, Tom Reed of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

After entering the rotation in the Cavs' Feb. 7 win over the Timberwolves and impressing with nine points, four rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes, Osman entered the starting five in their subsequent game Feb. 9 against the Hawks with none of the four players the team acquired at the trade deadline one day earlier available to play. Another strong showing versus Atlanta earned Osman another start Sunday against the Celtics when the new arrivals all made their debuts, but the rookie still made his mark in the resounding victory over the Eastern Conference leaders, scoring 12 points to go with five rebounds, one assist and one steal. The 2015 second-round pick is now averaging 12.3 points (on 59.1 percent shooting from the field), 2.0 assists, 2.0 treys and 1.7 steals in 29.3 minutes per game over the past three contests, and it sounds like he'll continue to stick in the starting lineup so long as he performs well. He doesn't have much margin for error, however, considering that Rodney Hood, Kyle Korver, Jordan Clarkson and Jeff Green are all more accomplished wing options who could replace Osman or J.R. Smith in the starting five if either player sees his production slip.