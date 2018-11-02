Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Empty line in Thursday's loss
Osman produced 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Thursday's 110-91 loss to the Nuggets.
Osman scored eight of his 13 points in the first quarter, helping the Cavaliers to an early lead. It was short-lived, however, as the Nuggets quickly railed in the deficit and ran away with the game. This resulted in reduced playing time for a number of the starters including Osman. The Cavaliers are going nowhere fast and Osman should receive ample opportunity to produce no matter the situation.
